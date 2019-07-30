Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.64 ($44.93).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBF. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of ETR:GBF traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €24.94 ($29.00). The company had a trading volume of 221,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bilfinger has a one year low of €24.34 ($28.30) and a one year high of €45.14 ($52.49).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

