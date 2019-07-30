BIO-TECHNE (TECH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TECH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.06. 165,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,209. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,548 shares of company stock worth $16,898,696 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

