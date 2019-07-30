Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 764,500 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of BIOC stock remained flat at $$1.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 187,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,558. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.96. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 338.61% and a negative net margin of 695.85%.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

