Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Trading Up 1.9%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 19,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

