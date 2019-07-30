Bitspace (BSX) Hits Market Cap of $6,711.00

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Bitspace has a market cap of $6,711.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Bitspace has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitspace Profile

Bitspace is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,738,447 coins. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitspace Coin Trading

Bitspace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

