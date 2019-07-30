Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Blackbaud from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.14.

BLKB traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.39.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.32 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

