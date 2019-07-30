BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) & Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Critical Review

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BlackRock and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 2 11 0 2.85 Jefferies Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlackRock currently has a consensus price target of $499.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than BlackRock.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 30.25% 13.23% 2.55% Jefferies Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $13.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BlackRock has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. BlackRock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $14.20 billion 5.21 $4.31 billion $26.93 17.76 Jefferies Financial Group $5.01 billion 1.28 $1.03 billion $0.81 26.32

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group. BlackRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jefferies Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock beats Jefferies Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

