Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $10.89 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00018808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $15,107.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000369 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,974,722 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

