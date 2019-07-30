Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11. Blucora has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.95 million. Blucora had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $80,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,982.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $132,939.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,887. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Blucora by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 219,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $19,361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.