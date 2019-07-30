BlueCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $167,145.00 and $30.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.01088857 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004969 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000493 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

