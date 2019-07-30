Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. 9,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $934.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.