Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.02-7.08 EPS.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,721. Boston Properties has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $140.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.29.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

