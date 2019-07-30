Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 281,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxlight stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,026. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 5.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

