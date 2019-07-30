Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading Up 8.1%

Bravo Multinational Inc (OTCMKTS:BRVO) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 43,223 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 14,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company's gaming equipment includes approximately 67 video poker and slot machines; 8 blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table, and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; and casino chips, bill acceptors, and coin counter and related equipment, as well as miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables.

