Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.39. Bridgepoint Education shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 684,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 79,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

