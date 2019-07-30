Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.38. Brinker International posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $839.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 665,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,758. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

