Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

BMY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 2,741,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,990. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

