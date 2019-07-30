BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

BTVCY stock remained flat at $$21.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99. BRITVIC PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

About BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

