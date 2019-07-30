Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,154,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 6,958,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,750,000 after purchasing an additional 195,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $202.77 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.