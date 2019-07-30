Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

BWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

BWEN stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.87. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

