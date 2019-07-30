Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 2,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,297. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $306.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

