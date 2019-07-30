Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs also reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $8.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.93. 47,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,278. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

