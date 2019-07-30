Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.22). Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 45,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.