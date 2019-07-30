Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $21.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.78 billion and the highest is $21.20 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 billion to $72.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

