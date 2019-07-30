Brokerages Set ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $10.67

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Keyes bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,573.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 482,780 shares of company stock worth $4,629,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

