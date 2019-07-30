Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.26. Buru Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 499,499 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.27.

Buru Energy Company Profile (ASX:BRU)

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

