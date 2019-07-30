Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.25. Caci International posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $37,740.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at $47,845.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $42,058.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $656,040. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1,312.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Caci International stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.34. 135,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26. Caci International has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

