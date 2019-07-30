California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.02, 2,153,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,156,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get California Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $684.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.94. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,988.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $600,000 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in California Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.