Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 4,531,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.