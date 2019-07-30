Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.62.

NASDAQ:CARB opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $203,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,608 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Carbonite by 5.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 96.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carbonite by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter worth $9,978,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth $13,777,000.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

