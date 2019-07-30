Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,423,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 3,235,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.56.

Get Carter's alerts:

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,843 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $308,124.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 500 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total transaction of $54,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $774,982. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 114,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.84. 13,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,162. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.