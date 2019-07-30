CatoCoin Market Cap Tops $51,435.00 (CATO)

CatoCoin (CURRENCY:CATO) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One CatoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $50.98 and $51.55. CatoCoin has a market capitalization of $51,435.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of CatoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CatoCoin has traded up 171.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00279555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.01561277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00117793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About CatoCoin

CatoCoin’s total supply is 9,487,444 coins. CatoCoin’s official Twitter account is @catocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CatoCoin’s official website is catocoin.net.

CatoCoin Coin Trading

CatoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CatoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CatoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

