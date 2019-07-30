CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CBS by 739.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in CBS by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,757 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in CBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 46,136 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CBS in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in CBS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 187,688 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,956. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

