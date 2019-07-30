Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Trading Up 3.6%

Ceapro Inc (CVE:CZO) was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market cap of $28.51 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter.

About Ceapro (CVE:CZO)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing functionally active ingredients in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, and internationally. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

