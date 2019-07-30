Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.35 ($6.22).

Several equities analysts have commented on CEC1 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Ceconomy stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €5.05 ($5.87). The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.85. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a one year high of €7.80 ($9.07). The business has a 50 day moving average of €4.95.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

