Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.