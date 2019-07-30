Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118 ($1.54).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of CEY traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123.40 ($1.61). 3,415,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.75 ($1.79).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

