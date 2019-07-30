Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. 269,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

