Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Up 0.5%

Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, approximately 1,025 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48.

Century Financial Corp PA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

