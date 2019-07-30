Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 148,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 165,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE CPK opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $227.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

