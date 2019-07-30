China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.27

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.27 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.34 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

