CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.87. CIELO S A/S shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 32,729 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CIOXY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get CIELO S A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78.

About CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CIELO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIELO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.