Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.