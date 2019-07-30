Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.95 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), approximately 1,081,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

