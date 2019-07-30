Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $53.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Nomura from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nice to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 157,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,710. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

