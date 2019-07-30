CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Container Terminal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

CIT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.97%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

