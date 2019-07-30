Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 9.25%.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 29,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Civeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 66.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

