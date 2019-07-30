Civic Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.07 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and $4.07 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, ABCC, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, GOPAX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, COSS, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kucoin, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

