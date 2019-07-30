Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,651,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 3,071,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $546.42 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,696,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 232,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,555,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 528,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 159,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 145,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

