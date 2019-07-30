Clearfield’s (CLFD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We see increased visibility on 5G opportunities as a catalyst for the shares in 2HCY19.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.